Waring's good form continues as UAE-based golfers make their mark at DP World Tour Championship

The 39-year-old Englishman capitalises on his home-course advantage at JGE, finishing just one shot behind Hatton and McIlroy
Paul Waring of England. — AFP
As the DP World Tour Championship teed off at Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), Paul Waring led a posse of the UAE’s resident golfers to demonstrate to the world that living and playing in this desert oasis offers more than just luxury - it gives you a distinct edge on the greens.
With a hefty prize pool of $10 million up for grabs, Waring was joined by Adrian Meronk, and Thorbjorn Olesen who are leveraging their experience in the UAE to take on some of the biggest names in the game, including Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy, joint leaders of the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season after Day One.
Waring, a 39-year-od journeyman from England proved that familiarity with his home course at Jumeirah Golf Estates can be a game-changer, delivering a solid performance on Thursday.
After a strong finish last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, Waring continued his momentum with a 68, just one stroke behind Hatton and McIlroy.
Waring’s experience of the Jumeirah Golf Estates is proving invaluable.
“I know the course well, and being in Dubai means I can train here year-round,” he told Khaleej Times after his round.
“Living and playing in the UAE definitely gives me an advantage, especially on a course like this one.”
Polish golfer Meronk, who now plays on the LIV Golf Tour, is another UAE resident showing his skills at the championship. Meronk carded a solid two-under-par 70, which places him in a tied 11th position alongside Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen, another Dubai-based player.
Meronk’s consistent play on a tough course like JGE also speaks volumes about the benefits of living and training in the UAE.
“Being based here in Dubai, I’ve been able to take full advantage of the world-class facilities available to me,” said Meronk. “The consistent weather and the variety of courses in the region mean you’re never off your game, and I feel it’s given me a great platform to perform.”
Other UAE-based golfers are also showing that life in the Emirates can do wonders for a player's game.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who calls JGE home with his Tommy Fleetwood Academy, shot a 71, while fellow competitor Adrian Otaegui (Spain) also posted a 71.
Both players have strong ties to the UAE, and with Fleetwood’s academy offering local talent a chance to learn from one of Europe’s top pros, the impact of playing in the UAE is evident.
Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson, a relative newcomer to the region, played a balanced round with three birdies and three bogeys to finish level par.
For Meronk, Waring, and many other international golfers who have chosen to call the UAE home, the region provides more than just a lifestyle
Whether it’s the chance to play and train on courses like Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Golf Club, or the newer developments in Al Zorah and Saadiyat, the UAE has become a global hotspot for professional golfers.
