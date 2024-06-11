UAE’s Nesbitt and Morton face tough UK qualifying test for The Open

Morton Newsletter.jpgubai based Dominic Morton is in the Regional Qualifiers for The Open, playing at Hesketh Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 6:56 PM

Local UAE golfers Thomas Nesbitt (UAE) and Dominic Morton (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai), will travel to the UK to compete in the Regional Qualifying for The Open Championship being held at Royal Troon Golf Club from July 18 – 21.

Nesbitt is in the field at North Hants Golf Club with Morton in the Hesketh Golf Club qualifier.

Regional Qualifying will take place on Monday June 24 at the following 15 venues: - Bearwood Lakes, Caldy, County Louth, Ferndown, Fulford, Frilford Heath, Goswick, Hesketh, Kedleston Park, Kilmarnock (Barassie), Minchinhampton (Composite), Moor Park (High), Northamptonshire County, North Hants and Rochester and Cobham Park.

With the number of available spots from Regional Qualifying to be determined, the Final Qualifying will be held at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire on July 2 with a minimum of 16 places available.

Seventeen players have already booked their spots through The Open Qualifying Series.

The following events are aligned with The Open where the leading players, not already qualified gain entry:

Joburg Open – Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt and Dan Bradbury.

ISPS Handa Australian Open – Joaquin Niemann, Riyuka Hoshino and Adam Scott.

IRS Prima Malaysian Open – Jeunghun Wang, Denwit Boriboonsub and John Catlin.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard – Brendon Todd.

Mizuno Open - Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh and Yuto Katsuragawa.

RBC Canadian Open – Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy and Mackenzie Hughes.

Memorial Tournament – Adam Hadwin.

John Deere Classic – TBC.