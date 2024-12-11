Tiger and Charlie Woods set to compete in next week's PNC

Tiger Woods of the United States and his son Charlie Woods. — AFP

Tiger Woods and his 15-year-old son Charlie will compete in next week's PNC Championship, the first event for the 15-time major winner since undergoing back surgery last September, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The 36-hole scramble on December 21-22 at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Orlando features 20 duos with a major or Players Championship winner teamed with a family member not on any professional golf tour.

The elder Woods, who turns 49 on December 30, will unite with son Charlie for a fifth time, trying to improve on a 2021 runner-up finish after placing fifth last year.

"I'm very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie," Woods said in a statement. "Playing together is something we look forward to and it's always more special when you're surrounded by friends and family."

Woods skipped last week's Hero World Challenge event in the Bahamas, an invitational 20-man tournament he hosts, after micro-decompression surgery. He has had issues walking courses for 72 holes after severe leg injuries from a car crash but can use a cart at the PNC.