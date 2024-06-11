This Week in Golf:  Spotlight on Dubai-based players who are in action around the world

Tommy Fleetwood has been in good form this season. - Instagram

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:17 PM

The US Open, the third Major of the men’s golf calendar takes place this week at Pinehurst CC, North Carolina, US.

Scottie Scheffler has been the dominant player on the PGA Tour this year, winning the recent Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Ohio. This was Scheffler’s fifth title of the year – including The Masters. He is the stand-out favourite to take the honours at Pinehurst.

Dubai’s Adrian Meronk is in the field and the Polish player must be confident following his second-placed finish in LIV Golf Houston.

Tommy Fleetwood, now 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking who is looking for his first Major, has shown good form in 2024.

UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood is playing on the Challenge Tour in the Czech Republic this week.-Supplied photo

On the Challenge Tour, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Joel Stalter (Fr) are in the field in the Czech Republic.

Stalter has been in Slovenia playing in a Pro-Am as practice for the Challenge Tour run of events this week and then two tournaments in his home country.

The ladies are not forgotten as UAE players Jamie Camero and Intissar Rich will both compete in the 54-hole Ladies European Tour Access event also in the Czech Republic.

Finally, and by no means least, UAE-born Rayhan Thomas will be making his professional tournament debut on the Korn Ferry Tour in Wichita, US.

We wish all the players with UAE connections all the best as the Khaleej Times follows their progress around the world on various tours.

Schedule

Golf Majors

Thursday 13th – Sunday 16th June, 2024

US Open

Venue: Pinehurst No 2, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, North Carolina, US

Purse: $20 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 13th – Sunday 16th June, 2024

Kaskada Golf Challenge

Venue: Golf Resort Kaskada, Czech Republic