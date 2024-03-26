This Week in Golf: Dubai’s Lahiri and Kapur out to sieze Hero Indian Open spotlight

The challenging DLF Golf and Country Club will host this week's HERO Indian Open on the DP World Tour.

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 9:19 AM

With The Masters just a couple of weeks away the focus for many of the top male golfers is on the first Major of the year.

This week the DP World Tour hosts the HERO Indian Open at the DLF Golf & Country Club, an Arnold Palmer Signature course located in Gurgaon district in the Indian state of Haryana. It is the second event of the Asian Swing on the newly restructured calendar. This is the final event on the DP World Tour prior to Augusta, with no event on the calendar next week.

The usual strong home entry will assemble including tournament invites for both Dubai-based players, Anirban Lahiri and Shiv Kapur.

Anirban currently stands 25th in the Individual Standings on the LIV Golf League as well as being part of the Crushers GC Team, along with Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III – who lead the Team Standings after four events, having gone: second, fourth, W and another W.

Also hoping to contend and are confirmed in the entry list are Dubai-based Nicolas Colsaerts, Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui, Guido Migliozzi and Adri Arnaus.

Matteo Manassero, currently 13th in the Race to Dubai Rankings will also be looking to continue his good start to the 2024 season.

The defending champion Marcel Siem, is unable to defend his title due to hip surgery. Siem, said, after playing in the Middle East in four events of the International Swing: “This was an injury I carried around with me for quite some time since it was never the ‘right’ time to get it fully fixed.”

It is unsure when Siem will return to action on the DP World Tour and we wish him good health.

The PGA Tour hosts the Texas Children’s Houston Open in Texas with a $9.1 million purse.

The World Number One (OWGR) and leader of the FedEx Cup Rankings, Scottie Scheffler is in the field.

A review of 27-year-old Scheffler’s performances this year to date makes remarkable reading: Played - 7, Wins - 2, Top 10 – 6, Top 25 – 7, Cuts Made – 7.

So far, his on-course earnings for 2024 are almost $11 million.

He is undoubtedly the man to beat on the golf course at the moment – can he keep up this form for both this week and for the upcoming Majors?

Whatever happens – if Scottie is in the field - it will be a good watch.

This Week’s Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st March, 2024

Texas Children’s Houston Open

Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st March, 2024

HERO Indian Open

Venue: DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

Purse: $2.25 million

LPGA

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st March, 2024

Ford Championship Presented by KCC

Venue: Seville Golf & Country Club, Gilbert, Arizona, US

Purse: $2.25 million