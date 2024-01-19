‘The golf course is no pushover but excellent putts was key to my strong scoring’

Adrian Meronk of Polandin action at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. - AFP

Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 7:07 PM

My feeling is I’m almost back with my all round game following my winter break.

I shot a second round 66 today in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic which leaves me on ten under par after two rounds. Only Cameron Young (US) is ahead of us all, on 13 under and three ahead of us.

But there is still plenty of golf left to play at the Majlis and anything can happened thanks to the this star-studded field in this $9 million Rolex Series event.

I hit a lot of solid shots - it was much more enjoyable than yesterday. Just a nice day at work.

I had six birdies and no bogeys today and with my further six birdies yesterday making 12 in total. That is something I am very proud of. Just two bogeys over two rounds is also pretty decent.

Despite the low scores, this is never an easy golf course or pushover, as the cut falling at level par 144 illustrates.

I holed some excellent putts today which was key to my strong scoring as it is every week of the year. I birdied three of the par fives today, and it should have been four with one on the 18th – having started on hole 1 – but it was not to be.

I seem to be struggling on my final hole over the last two days with shortish putts missed, but I am still up there with arguably room to improve.

Thoroughly enjoyed playing in the group for the second day with The 2023 Open Champion and birthday boy Brian Harman (US), whose company I really enjoyed. - he plays a very solid game. I suppose all Major champions have these skills.

This week is the first time I have played with Brian. I was comfortable in his presence.

ALSO READ

I like the position I am in after two days but there is a lot of golf still to be played. I felt I focused on my game a lot more then my first round, that’s how I really like it out there on the golf course.In Saturday’s third round I am teeing off in the penultimate match at 12.36 pm along with Richie Ramsay (Scot).

Wish me luck and see what I can do on ‘Moving Day.’

Adrian, 30 years-old, a Dubai resident, is a four time winner on the DP World Tour.