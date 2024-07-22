Schauffele eyes career slam after British Open triumph

Pogacar is also two stages away from a Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double, which would be a first in 26 years
Xander Schauffele is dreaming of a career grand slam after claiming the British Open to clinch his second major title just two months after he broke his duck.
Schauffele, 30, won the PGA Championship in May and now requires the Masters and US Open to complete the hallowed quartet of golf's biggest trophies.
Only five players have won all four majors -- Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods -- but Schauffele hopes he can join that illustrious list.
"Yeah, I mean, before I had any majors, it's something I've always wanted," the American said on Sunday after winning the British Open at Royal Troon on Scotland's west coast by two strokes.
"I'm one step closer and still have a long way to go. But if you don't see yourself doing it, you're never going to do it."
Schauffele was coolness personified as he put together a flawless final-round score of 65 to finish on nine-under-par, two shots ahead of England's Justin Rose and American Billy Horschel.
Schauffele had been one of six players tied for second going into Sunday's final round, a shot behind overnight leader Horschel, who was seeking his first major title.
He believes his win at the PGA at Valhalla two months ago, when he registered a major record of 21-under-par, paved the way for his latest victory.
"I think winning the first one helped me a lot today on the back nine," said Schauffele. "I had some feeling of calmness come through. It was very helpful on what has been one of the hardest back nines I've ever played in a tournament."
Schauffele is the first player to win two majors in a year since Brooks Koepka in 2018.
"I mean, it's a dream come true to win two majors in one year. It took me forever just to win one, and to have two now is something else."
He is set to defend the gold medal he won at the Tokyo Olympics in Paris next month.
