Ryder Cup Diary: Europe Poised for victory in Rome ‘but it is not over yet!’

Peter Cowen. -Facebook

Published: Sat 30 Sep 2023, 10:29 PM

Another fabulous day for Team Europe and Captain Luke Donald on Day Two of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

At the end of the day Team Europe are 10½ - 5½ ahead with just 12 singles matches to play tomorrow (Sunday).

Obviously, Team Europe is very much in the driving seat.

I was hugely impressed with the reliance from Team US in the fourballs today in the afternoon to win the session 3 – 1.

Match Four in the afternoon to me was very crucial in my opinion.

Coming up the last hole all square and then Patrick Cantlay birdieing the last to take a desperately needed point. Team Europe is though still the team to beat.

Is that the shift in momentum that the US needed? Or is it too little too late?

Europe need just four points to win the 2023 Ryder Cup. Now we have a real game on Sunday that is worth a watch.

If Team US tied the fourballs it would not be watchable – and we would all just check the internet casually during the day – knowing the result was an inevitable Team Europe win.

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy watches as he misses a putt on the 16th green during the Four-Balls - Reuters

I thought at one stage that Sunday was going to be a dead rubber.

In 41 Ryder Cups in history there have only been nine occasions in which one side has come behind to win, or force a draw on the final day.

The ‘Battle of Brookline’ in 1999 as well as the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 must be the inspiration for Team US Captain Zach Johnson when Europe and the US turned around a 10 – 6 deficit respectively with just the singles to go.

Let’s all look forward to the final day – the match is still alive in my opinion.

Let’s all enjoy the Sunday watch – until at least the match is all over!

Just a final word of a conversation regarding the incident between Rory McIlroy and Bones Mackay in the courtesy car area post round at the end of the day.

Team USA's Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, vice captain Fred Couples and Brian Harman wave their hats to celebrate Patrick Cantlay holing a birdie putt on the 18th green during the Four-Balls - Reuters

It just shows that the Ryder Cup still means so much to both teams and their support teams.

It just shows the passion that is so related to the Ryder Cup and keeps it relevant.

Let’s go Sunday,,. Bring it on!

Results

Morning Foursomes

R. McIlroy & T. Fleetwood Beat J. Thomas & J. Spieth 2&1.

V. Hovland & L. Aberg Beat S. Scheffler and B. Koepka 9&7.

S. Lowry & S. Straka Lost to M. Homa and B. Harman 4&2.

J. Rahm & T. Hatton Beat P. Cantlay & X. Schauffele 2&1.

Team Europe 3 – Team US 1.

Afternoon Fourballs

V. Hovland & L. Aberg Lost to S. Burns & C. Morikawa 4&3.

T. Fleetwood & N. Hojgaard Lost to M. Homa & B. Harman 2&1.

J. Rose & R. MacIntyre Beat J. Thomas & J. Spieth 3&2.

M. Fitzpatrick & R. McIlroy Lost to P. Cantlay & W, Clark by One Hole.

Team Europe 1 – Team US 3.

Overall Score: Team Europe 10½ - Team US 5½.

Peter Cowen, 72, is regarded as one of the leading golf coaches in the world. He has Peter Cowen Academies at Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and has his Headquarters in Rotherham, England.