R&A applaud Oman Golf Association for its commitment to the long-term growth of the sport

Neal Graham, The R&A Development Manager for the Middle East and India (third from right), along with the Board of the Oman Golf Association at a recent visit to Muscat to discuss golf strategy. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:27 PM

The R&A has saluted the Oman Golf Association for its commitment to the long-term growth of the game through initiatives focused on promoting women and junior players.

The R&A engages and supports activities to ensure that golf is a thriving sport 50 years from now for all on a global scale, with 165 overseas affiliates, across 146 countries including the Sultanate of Oman, supported.

The R&A is committed to investing 100 million Omani riyals over ten years in developing golf and supports the growth of the sport internationally, including the development and management of sustainable golf facilities.

Sayyid Azzan bin Kais Tarik Al Said, Chairman of the Oman Golf Association (OGA), and his fellow OGA Board Members recently hosted Neal Graham, The R&A Development Manager for the Middle East and India, at the Oman Olympic Committee headquarters in Muscat, Oman.

During his visit to Oman, Neal presented to the OGA Board The R&A’s key development objectives which set out how to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive and to be responsible for upholding the traditions of golf while embracing change and breaking down barriers to progress.

There was discussion about how this aligns with the objectives and strategy of the Oman Golf Association, and how this in turn supports the wider strategy of Oman Vision 2040.

The R&A’s historical support of the Oman Golf Association has been instrumental in providing the opportunity for many women and girls as well as junior golfers to experience the game of golf and its many benefits for the first time.

Looking toward the future, the OGA Board was excited to discuss details of the upcoming launch of The R&A Unleash Your Drive in schools programme in Oman, a six-week beginner golf programme for students which introduces the basics of golf as well as nine mental toughness skills which are integrated into the programme to impact their well-being positively.

The programme is delivered within the school grounds providing a safe environment for all.

Chairman of the Oman Golf Association, Sayyid Azzan bin Kais Tarik Al Said, commented, ‘We extend our sincere thanks to The R&A for their ongoing support and invaluable guidance.

“Golf is still in its infancy here in Oman, but we believe that this provides us with a fantastic opportunity for growth.

"With the support of The R&A and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, the Oman Golf Association will continue to strive to offer the opportunity to experience golf to as many people as possible, and to provide a continuous pathway for those who excel to support their ongoing development."