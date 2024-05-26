PGA Tour player Grayson Murray died by suicide, says family

IPL 2024: Cummins praises Sunrisers' 'heart and soul' as they storm into final against Kolkata Knight Riders
Impact player Shahbaz Ahmed bowls former champions to 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in tense playoff at hot and humid Chennai
Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday.
American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's parents Eric and Terry said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.
"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."
Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.
ALSO READ:
Impact player Shahbaz Ahmed bowls former champions to 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in tense playoff at hot and humid Chennai
Polish world No 1 springs to Nadal's defence after the14-times French Open champion was handed a tough first-round draw against fourth seed Zverev
The Spaniard holds a 7-3 winning record over the in-form German, winning five of their six meetings on clay
The tournament which will feature cricketing icons like Graeme Swann, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Liam Plunkett is to take place in August at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA
A field of 200 players from 28 countries to compete over nine grueling days at Dubai Chess and Culture Club
The impact player rule, which may have contributed to the high scores, will not be in place in the United States and West Indies
Tomasz represented Poland in the men's Quadruple Sculls rowing event in Seoul where he seventh
The Serbi reached the Geneva Open semi-final where he will face Czech Tomas Machac