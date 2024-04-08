Look who's back: Tiger arrives in Augusta intent on playing Masters

IPL 2024: 'Supla Shot' specialist SKY back in the mix for stuttering Mumbai ahead of Delhi clash
All signs are pointing toward Tiger Woods playing in the Masters for the 26th time in his career, ESPN reported on Sunday.
Woods, who has won the Masters five times, was seen practising at Augusta National Golf Club after flying in from Florida on Sunday. He was with his caddie, Lance Bennett, who worked with Woods at the Genesis Invitational back in February.
Woods was also photographed practising, with the pictures being shared by Augusta National Golf Club in a social media post on X.
Bennett has not yet caddied for Woods during a Masters. Joe LaCava used to tend Woods' bag, but LaCava is now working full-time with Patrick Cantlay.
Woods can make history this year, as he is going for his 24th straight made cut at the Masters. He currently shares the record of 23 consecutive made cuts with Gary Player and Fred Couples, a mark he reached in 2023 before withdrawing ahead of the third round due to plantar fasciitis.
Woods also had to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to an illness.
Spain's Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the Masters, which Woods last won in 2019. Woods also prevailed in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.
