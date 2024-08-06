Long-haired powerhouse Berkshire targets 600-yard milestone at the upcoming World Long Drive Championship

Berkshire long hair.jpgAmerican Kyle Berkshire the current World Long Drive champion. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 4:29 PM

Kyle Berkshire, a talented American golfer, is known for his prowess as a professional long-drive athlete.

He has achieved remarkable success by clinching the prestigious World Long Drive Championship title three times - in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Berkshire will join close to 100 golfers from over 24 countries who will compete for a combined total of $400,000 across all divisions at the upcoming 2024 World Long Drive Championship.

The event is scheduled for the 8th to the 12th of August, 2024, at the picturesque Eagles Landing Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Berkshire speaks of health and wellness in scientific terms. - Instagram

This highly anticipated World Long Drive Championship will feature competitions in both the Open and Women's Divisions, offering participants a chance to showcase their big-hitting skills and vie for victory.

As many as 96 golfers will be competing – with both exempt and qualifiers in the field.

Twenty-seven-year-old Berkshire started his career in 2017 when he entered his first official big-bombing event. However, the Berkshire ‘brand, did not start taking shape until the following spring. During his junior year at North Texas, he went to a barber shop before the first televised long-drive tournament of 2018. When the barber didn’t show, Berkshire left without having a haircut.

“So, my hair is a little long for the competition, and one of the TV commentators mentions it,” Berkshire said. “At that point, I figured I should just keep growing it.” And he has, a la Tommy Fleetwood.

Kyle Berkshire is a buddy of LIV Golfer and another big-hitter, Bryson DeChambeau.. - Instagram

Most golfers probably only know one long driver and that is Kyle Berkshire. Perhaps it is no surprise that he is a buddy of LIV Golfer and another big-hitter, Bryson DeChambeau. Berkshire speaks of health and wellness in scientific terms, and attends to both in granular detail. A big one is sleep hygiene.

“Five years ago, I’d show up for competitions on two hours sleep,’” Berkshire said. “You can’t do that and expect to perform your best.”

As golf fans might remember, the Berkshire-Bryson ‘bromance’ blossomed into public view in 2022 when the latter made a needle-moving appearance at the World Long Drive Championship.

The two golfers still speak regularly, sharing experiences and swapping insights.