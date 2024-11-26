Global golf star Adrian Otaegui to represent UAE in international events

Golf star Adrian Otaegui at the press conference in Dubai on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

The UAE Golf Federation has officially announced that global golf star Adrian Otaegui will represent the UAE as a professional golfer in all international professional tours, starting in December with his participation in the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa from December 5-8.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday morning at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee in Dubai.

Otaegui has achieved significant milestones in his golfing career, starting with his victories as an amateur. These include winning the British Boys Championship in 2010 and the Spanish Amateur Championship in 2008, 2010, and 2011. He also claimed the Paris Open Professional Championship in 2010 as an amateur.

At the age of 19, in 2011, he earned a spot in the European Tour and went on to win five tournaments within the DP World Tour. These include the Paul Lawrie Match Play in Germany in 2017, the Belgian Knockout in 2018, the Scottish Championship in 2020, the Andalucía Valderrama Masters in 2022, and the Volvo China Open in 2024.

Having resided in the UAE for 13 years, Otaegui was appointed an ambassador for the UAE Golf Federation and the national team. He collaborates with the Federation to provide training and technical support to players. Furthermore, he is a partner in the UAE Golfers of Determination Programme, which was announced during the DP World Tour Championship in November 2021.

"The UAE is my home. I love its culture and how it has become one of the most innovative nations in the past 50 years. My goal is to represent the UAE globally, win an Olympic medal, and raise its flag on the podium," he said.

"At the same time, I feel that young Emirati golfers need a role model to inspire them to develop and enhance their skills. I am excited to contribute to the growth of golf in the UAE and assist the UAE Golf Federation in establishing an elite programme to create future champions."

Tuesday's press conference was also attended by Major General Pilot (Ret.) Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice President of the Golf Federation; Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Golf Federation; Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee. "This is a remarkable achievement not only for Adrian but also for golf in the UAE. We will continue to develop and promote this sport to the highest international standards," Abdullah Al Hashmi said. "Adrian has long been an ambassador for Emirati golf, and his integrity on and off the course is the standard we aim to instil in all players. We wish Adrian, his family, and his team the best of luck and look forward to more accomplishments in the near future."