Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas excited at return to competitive golf at International Series England

The newly-turned pro hopes the Longcross ‘driver’s course’ at Foxhills will play to his strengths

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

ubai born Rayhan Thomas in action this week on the Asian Tour - England, at Foxhills.- Supplied photo
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 3:03 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas says he is excited to return to competitive golf when he tees off in the Asian Tour’s $2 million International Series (IS) England at Foxhills on Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Rayhan, who only recently turned pro, received an invitation from the Asian Tour following his impressive tied 8th place finish in the previous IS event in Morocco last month.


Several players with Dubai connections will also compete in the four-day event.

“I am ready for round one,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “I just played an 18-hole practice round with my buddy Saud Al Sharif from the Saudi National Amateur Team. “I am happy with my game although I need to tidy up my wedges, and chip a bit better.”


Last year's champion Andy Ogletree (US). - Photo Asian Tour
Commenting on the course Rayhan said: “The Longcross Course at Foxhills is a real driver’s course, which has always been one of my strengths. (But) you need to be straight around here,” he added.

“If you miss the greens it is tough to judge shots around the greens. Overall the greens are great and the weather is fantastic.

“It was a relief, for once, to get out of the summer heat in Dubai to the fresher temperatures of England,” he added. “Thursday cannot come soon enough. I am excited to have a scorecard in my hand again.”

International Series England trophy. - Instagram
The International Series is the fourth of 10 events of the 2024 season on the Asian Tour.

For the first round Rayhan tees off at 6.30 am (local UK time), off Tee 10 with Chen Guxin (China) and Jake Sowden (Am) – who recently won England Golf’s England Men’s Under 25’s Championship.

Also competing this week are Dubai-connected Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) and Anirban Lahiri (Ind). Also in the 156-strong field are Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein (US), Andy Sullivan (Eng), Michael Block (US), Branden Grace (RSA), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Jason Korak (US), Richard Bland (Eng), as well as the current No. 1 in the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit, John Catlin.

At the end of the season, after the 10 International Series events on the Asian Tour, the winner of the IS Asian Tour’s Order of Merit will earn a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League.

Last year Andy Ogletree (US) won this IS event in England played at Close House, and also won the Asian Tour’s 2023 IS Order of Merit – and has this year played on LIV Golf as part of the Hy-Flyers GC, captained by Phil Mickelson.

