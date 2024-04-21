Dubai-resident Porteous wins Abu Dhabi Challenge

Garrick Porteous of England poses with the trophy. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 4:47 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 4:48 PM

Dubai-resident Garrick Porteous produced a flawless final round of 63 to take the spoils at the Abu Dhabi Challenge as a 24 under par total saw him finish one shot clear of Frenchman Alexander Levy.

The Englishman, who had shared the overnight lead with Levy and South Africa’s Wilco Nienaber, carded seven birdies on the final day at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club to secure his second Challenge Tour title – and his first in seven years - having moved to Dubai last September.

“It feels amazing”, said the 34-year-old, whose last professional win came at the Prague Golf Challenge in 2017. “It was a good battle out there with some great players - Alex played amazing from start to finish.

“You always doubt whether another win will come, but I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. I’ve made plenty of cuts recently, I just needed to get it over the line, like I did today.”

Porteous cited his experience of playing regularly in the UAE conditions as a key to his victory this week.

“To win on home soil is great, I’ve loved every minute of this week,” he said. “I’m used to the weather conditions, the heat, the grass type, and the speed of the greens. It definitely helped in the situations this week.

“I know I can play on both the Challenge Tour and the DP World Tour now, and I’m really looking forward to playing in Saadiyat next week.”

Dane Nicolai Kristensen finished in third position on 22 under par, while Scotland’s Euan Walker matched the course record by carding a sensational ten under par final round of 60 to climb into fourth alongside South African Oliver Bekker and Irishman Connor Purcell on 20 under.

England’s Bradley Bawden, Frenchman Félix Mory and Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished in a tie for seventh on 19 under par, while Frenchman Pierre Pineau, South African Deon Germishuys, and Swede Joakim Lagergren finished a shot further back in a share of tenth.

Neergaard-Petersen climbs to the top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings on 454 points, while Levy moves into second place on 431 points. Sweden’s Mikael Lindberg is eight points behind in third, while Englishman John Parry and Welshman Rhys Enoch round out the top five.

The Road to Mallorca now heads to Saadiyat Beach Golf Club for the UAE Challenge, which is supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Arena, Phoenix Capital and Al Laith, from April 25-28.

ALSO READ: