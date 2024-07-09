Dubai-resident Fleetwood relishing prospect of competing in his second Olympic Games

Olympic countdown - Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood will represent GB in the Paris Olympics - his second career Olympics. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 9:58 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 9:59 PM

With just three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympic Men’s Golf Competition starts in France Dubai resident and DP World Ambassador Tommy Fleetwood says he can’t wait to be in Paris to compete in his second Olympics.

Fleetwood, 33, who is currently 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and third on the Race to Dubai will be competing for Great Britain along with Matt Fitzpatrick.

He finished in tied 16th in Tokyo at the last Olympics on 11 under par with rounds of 70, 69, 64 and 70 on 11 under par to be just four shots out of the Bronze Medal score.

“I loved it,” said Fleetwood of his experience in 2021. “Since we left Tokyo in 2021 I’ve wanted to hear the news that I’ve been selected to represent GB again. An incredibly proud moment in my career and I can’t wait to be in Paris this summer with the rest of Team GB.

“It was the coolest thing ever but with it being the covid year – we did not get the full Olympic experience by going to other events,” he added.

“I stayed in the Olympic Village – what I took from it was the Olympics is the ultimate in all sports – enjoying being around that atmosphere and sport and the joys – the highs and lows every day of being around athletes who had worked so hard and waited five years to show their talent. The support of everyone was very special and how everyone reacted to it all,” said Fleetwood.

“It was an amazing feeling going out on Sunday in the mix for a medal – I hope I can do that again this year.”

Commenting on the venue which has hosted numerous French Opens on the DP World Tour as well as the 2018 Ryder Cup, Fleetwood said: “It is an amazing golf course to test every aspect of your game. For golf there will be an exceptional field – it is another chance for us and for our sport to shine on the Olympic stage.”

The Olympic Men’s Golf Competition will be held Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th August 2024, at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

There will be 60 players competing in a 72-hole individual strokeplay format.

This is the third time that golf has been played at the Olympics since its return to the games at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.