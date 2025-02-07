Dubai based Adrian Meronk leads LIV golf's first night time round in Riyadh

Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC in action.

Dubai based Adrian Meronk (Pol), representing the Cleeks GC, shot a bogey-free 10-under 62 to grab the first-round lead in LIV Golf’s first nighttime round at Riyadh Golf Club. Meanwhile Legion XIII, fueled by newest member Tom McKibbin, set a first-round scoring record by shooting 24-under as a team, with all four scores counting in the first round thanks to a format change starting this season.

It was just a year ago that Meronk made his LIV Golf debut after signing just before the season opener. The adjustment period resulted in a slow start, but he finished the year in the top 24 Lock Zone. Now he’s looking to make a bigger splash.

‘Last year was a very stressful beginning of the year for me, definitely, and this year I know what to expect,’ Meronk said. ‘I feel like home, and I love it. I love being on LIV.’

Meronk made a coaching change in the offseason, which also resulted in a couple of swing changes. Those obviously kicked in nicely on Thursday, as he hit all 18 greens in regulation, including a 5-iron second shot from 250 yards at the par-5 sixth that settled 20 feet away for a two-putt birdie. He said his round felt “quite flawless.”

“I'm excited for the future because I really like how my golf game is shaping up,” Meronk said. “It feels much more comfortable, and I can control the ball much easier.”

Legion XIII also made its debut a year ago as LIV Golf’s first expansion team. Unlike Meronk, there was no adjustment period needed.

With Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton as a lethal 1-2 punch, Legion XIII won its first event in Mayakoba, and added three more regular-season wins. Inconsistency on the back end of the roster was the team’s only weakness – and that seems to have been answered with the addition of McKibbin and the continued development of LIV Golf’s youngest player, 20-year-old Caleb Surratt.

On Thursday, McKibbin and Surratt (66) each shot bogey-free rounds, as did Hatton (66). Rahm suffered the team’s only bogey in shooting 67. A year ago, his score wouldn’t have counted.

“I did not expect 5 under to be the worst score of the team,” Rahm said. “But here we are. The young guys have started the year strong.”

Like Meronk a year ago, McKibbin must adjust to life on LIV Golf. But he’s embracing all that his new environment has to offer. He even stopped to watch a mid-round light show – and then proceeded to make an eagle and three birdies in his final nine holes.

“A pretty awesome first day,” he said.

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf’s new scoring format made its debut Thursday, with all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Thursday’s Rd. 1 at Riyadh Golf Club.

1. LEGION XIII -24 (McKibbin 65, Hatton 66, Surratt 66, Rahm 67)

2. MAJESTICKS GC -17 (Westwood 65, Horsfield 68, Stenson 68, Poulter 70)

T3. CRUSHERS GC -15 (Howell III 66, Casey 69, DeChambeau 69, Lahiri 69)

T3. TORQUE GC -15 (Muñoz 64, Niemann 67, Pereira 70, Ortiz 72)