Bryson DeChambeau shoots LIV-record 58 to win at Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau won his first LIV Golf League title on Sunday, and he did it in historic fashion, shooting a 58 at the LIV Golf Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va.
His 12-under performance was the first round under 60 in the two-year history of the fledgling league.
He won $4 million for his effort as he finished with a 23-under 187 for the tournament, topping second-place finisher Mito Pereira (63) of Chile on Sunday by six shots.
Matthew Wolff fired a 61 on Friday at the Old White course, tying Harold Varner III for the lowest score in LIV's brief history.
But DeChambeau obliterated the mark on Sunday with 13 birdies. He had seven on the first nine holes, combined with a bogey on the par-3 No. 8, then six more on the back nine. He closed the round with four consecutive birdies.
It certainly was enough for Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to take notice as he prepares to make his captain's picks for his team later this summer. LIV players do not earn points toward automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup, which begins Sept. 29 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.
LIV Golf resumes Friday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
