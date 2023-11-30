Golden girls power UAE to seven medal haul at Pan Arab Ladies & Junior Championships

Team UAE, winners of the Gold Medal in the Under-15 Girl's Division at the Pan Arab Ladies' and Junior Championships at Riyadh Golf Club, KSA, left to right, Maya Gaudin, Sara Abubaker, Aasiya Saleem, Coach April Varney and Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, General Abdullah Alhashmi. - Supplied photo.

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:23 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:26 PM

A milestone visit to Saudi Arabia culminated in UAE Under-15 Girls Team pulling off one their greatest achievements when they won the gold medal in their division at the 2023 Arab Ladies and Junior Championships at Riyadh Golf Club on Thursday.

In a tense final day’s competion the UAE team delivered a high-quality final round of seven-under par 137, their best one-day total of the week, to take the honours.

Sara Abubaker shot a brilliant 66 while Maya Gaudin signed for a 71. Aasiya Saleem, the third player in the team, had a non-counting round of level par 72.

The UAE girls finished with a six under par 54-hole total of 426 in the tournament organized by the Arab Golf Federation (AGF) and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation.

Sara, went to the turn in level par 36 and dropped a shot on hole 10. However, she staged a stunning recovery to finish birdie – par – par – birdie – eagle – birdie – par eagle on her last eight holes to be home in just 30 strokes for the best round of the day in that Division.

Aasiya won silver in the Individual Under-15 Girl’s Division Aasiya while Maya took the bronze medal with rounds of 75, 67 and 72 (-2) and 75, 72 and 71 (+2) respectively.

In the Ladies’ Team Division the UAE Team of Jamie Roslyn Camero, Intissar Rich and Alia Elemadi, took the silver medal behind Morocco.

Jamie) also won the silver medal in the Ladies’ Individual with rounds of 72, 74 and 70 (Level Par).

In the Boy’s Under-18 Division the UAE Team of Mohammad Skaik, Rashid Aljassmy and Sayad Ahmed took the silver behind Morocco.

In all the UAE golfers finished with a seven-medal haul that underlined their arrival at the top level of junior golf in the Middle East.

The UAE were joined by several promising young golfers from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

The Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships were supported by Palm Tees (Visit www.palmtees.ae), who have provided pouches and recycled Palm Tees to all the competitors.

Results

(Par 72)

Team Scores

Best Two Scores from the Team of Three players in each round.

Ladies’ Team Division – 54 Holes.

Morocco 147. 136. 141. 424.

UAE 144. 149. 143. 436.

Under-18 Boy’s Team Division – 54 Holes.

Morocco 138. 140. 138. 419.

UAE 156. 143. 151. 450.

Under-15 Girl’s Team Division – 54 Holes.

UAE 150. 139, 137. 426.

Under-15 Boy’s Team Division – 54 Holes.

Tunisia 149. 149. 151. 449.

Under-13 Boy’s Team Division – 36 Holes.

Egypt 155. 155. 310.

Ladies’ Individual

S. Essakali (Morocco) 71. 66. 69. 206.

J. Camero (UAE) 72. 74. 70. 216.

M. Bouraeda (Mor) 76. 70. 72. 218.

I. Rich (UAE) 72. 75. 73. 220.

Under-18 Boy’s Individual

K. Bensouda (Mor) 74. 65. 70. 209.

A. Fakori (Mor) 68. 75. 70. 213.

S. Melhi (Mor) 70. 76. 68. 214.

Under-15 Girl’s Individual

N. Ghadi (Mor) 74. 71. 67. 212.

A. Saleem (UAE) 75. 67. 72. 214.

M. Gaudin (UAE) 75. 72. 71. 218.

S. Abubaker (UAE 77. 80. 66. 223.

Under-15 Boy’s Individual

M. B. Youssef (Tun) 71. 75. 74. 220.

Under-13 Boy’s Individual

A. Aldefrawy (Egypt) 76. 72. 148.

A. Darwwish (UAE) 82. 69. 151.

S. Alabdallat (Jordan) 75. 76. 151.