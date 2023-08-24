Godolphin's James Doyle shows plenty of heart to win Yorkshire Oaks thriller

Godolphin's retained rider James Doyle won the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks aboard the Irish-trained Warm Heart at York Racecourse on Thursday. - Courtesy Lady Jane Cecil

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 10:48 PM

It’s not too often that you see Frankie Dettori beaten in a close finish. But the Italian maestro had to bow to the tenacity of James Doyle and his mount Warm Heart when narrowly denied victory in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, the feature race on day two York’s iconic Ebor Festival.

By his own admission Doyle, the retained rider of Dubai’s Godolphin stable, felt he may have timed his challenge a bit too early with Warm Heart, when he found himself confronted by Dettori and a flying Free Wind inside the final furlong of the 2,400m contest.

When ensued with a titanic battle before Warm Heart and Doyle crossed the wire a head in from of Dettori and his mount.

The winner was trained by Irish legend Aidan O'Brien, whose second runner and race favourite Savethelastdance, had to settle for third place two and a half lengths further back.

James Doyle is congratulated by trained Aidan O'Brien after his masterly ride aboard Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks. - Courtesy Lady Jane Cecil

Doyle, who was riding his first Group 1 for the O'Brien yard, said on ITV Racing: "She was super, the race couldn't have panned out better for me really.

"I didn't have the greatest of draws but after around I furlong I just thought 'this is good'.

"The only thing in my mind was not to challenge too soon. Aidan had said to me to try and challenge a furlong from home and I got there a furlong and a half out but it was OK,” added the Cambridge-born Doyle.

"She jumped well (from the stalls), relaxed into it, showed a good kick and then showed a great attitude to beat Frankie's horse. She's superbly tough and really dug in late on."

Godolphin's retained rider James Doyle won the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks aboard the Irish0trained Warm Heart at York Racecourse on Thursday. - Courtesy Godolphin

O’Brien, who was winning the £500,000 Yorkshire Oaks, for the seventh time, was lavish in his praise for Doyle’s riding skills.

“James always rode for us when he was available. Obviously, he’s not available very much,” said O’Brien.

“He’s a world class rider and a lovely fella. He’s ridden some great races for us and a lot of very high -lass horses.”

ALSO READ

Commenting on Warm Heart’s outstanding performance having been well beaten by her stable companion Savethellastdance the last time the pair clashed, O’Brien said: “It just didn’t happen in the Irish Oaks. The ground was a little bit on the slow side. She was lovely today. |She’s a very classy filly and you saw what she did in the Ribblesdale.”

Shadwell Stable were looking to back up Wednesday’s big win in the Group 1 Juddmonte Stakes won by Mostahdaf with the highly regarded Al Husn, who appeared to be caught out for pace and finished ninth among the ten runners.