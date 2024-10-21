Godiwala leads Team Craddock to victory in Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Emirates Golf Club

Jonathan Craddock (EGC) with his winning team along with representatives of the sponsors Lincoln and EGC club officials. - Supplied photo

Jonathan Craddock (Emirates Golf Club) led his team to victory in the Lincoln DG Pro-Am, held over the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club. This marked the fourth event of the Emirates PGA 2024-25 calendar.

Craddock’s team, consisting of Priyam Godiwala (handicap 4), Shelton Sacrafamilia (handicap 11), and Saurabh Kumar (handicap 9), delivered a strong performance, finishing with 87 Stableford points, securing a two-stroke victory.

Godiwala was the standout player, shooting a gross 75 that included three net birdies, a gross birdie, and a net eagle on the 15th hole. The team’s consistency was key, with all four players contributing regularly to the team score, which is vital in this competitive format.

In the Pro Individual event, Tom Ogilvie (Dubai Creek) claimed top honors with an impressive four-under-par 68, finishing two shots ahead of Brendan Els (Jumeirah Golf Estates). Ogilvie’s round featured five birdies and an eagle on the third hole, even allowing for a bogey on the sixth and a double bogey on the 16th.

Kieren Pratt, the Emirates PGA manager, commented: “We’ve had another successful Lincoln DG Pro-Am with 24 teams, each captained by an Emirates PGA professional. We’re grateful for Lincoln’s support of UAE golf and our hosts, Dubai Golf. These Pro-Ams provide valuable opportunities for our members to engage with amateur golfers across the UAE, aligning with our season objectives of raising media awareness and fostering community interaction.”

The next event on the Emirates PGA calendar is the Lincoln DG Pro-Am, set for November 2nd, 2024, at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Results

Team (Points)

J. Craddock (EGC), P. Godiwala (4), S. Sacrafamilia (11), S. Kumar (9) – 87

Z. Hao (EGC), Afzal Ahmad (6), Arbaaz Ahmad (17), P. Ahmed (23) – 85

F. Price (EGC), P. Gupta (31), P. Mulligan (17), W. Jones (15) – 84

Pro Individual

T. Ogilvie (Dubai Creek) – 68