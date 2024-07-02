German Golf legend Bernard Langer set for final bow on DP World Tour

India beat South Africa to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final
Golfing legend Bernhard Langer will this week play his final event on the DP World Tour – the BMW International Open in Munich.
The 66-year-old, still active on the Champions Tour, has made a huge contribution to both golf in Europe as well as world golf.
Let’s have a review of his career to date.
Langer turned professional in 1972 and has a remarkable 123 professional wins to his name.
He is a two-time Masters champion in 1985 and 1993, and in 1986 he became the first number-one ranked player when the Sony Ranking (now the Official World Golf Ranking) was introduced.
One of his first professional victories was in the 1979 Cacharel World Under-25 Championship in France – winning by 17 shots.
Langer is one of only five golfers to have won professional golf tournaments on all six continents where golf is played. In Europe on the DP World Tour he has 42 wins – second behind Seve Ballesteros.
His previous regular DP World Tour event was in 2015 at the Porsche European Open where he finished tied 24th.
Langer said, ‘I am very much looking forward to the 35th BMW International Open, which is particularly important to me. I was there the first time it was held in 1989, and only missed two tournaments up to the 25th anniversary,
’I grew up in Anhausen, near Augsburg, and worked as a golf instructor for three and a half years in Munich before turning pro on the Tour, so it is great to experience another fantastic tournament in my Bavarian home.’
After turning 50 years old Langer has established himself as the most successful player in history on the Champions Tour.
He has won a record 12 Senior Major Championships and won the money list 11 times – including a record seven times in a row.
Langer’s last official victory was in the 2023 US Senior Open but he also claimed his fifth PNC Championship with his son Jason in December 2023.
