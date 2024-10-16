Gabba dropped for Ashes opener in Australia for first time in 40 years

A general view of the Gabba at sunset during the first day-night cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane on December 15, 2016. — AFP file

The Gabba will not host an Ashes series-opener in Australia for the first time in more than four decades after Cricket Australia confirmed Perth as the venue for the first Test of the 2025-26 series on Wednesday.

The Brisbane ground will instead host its first day-night Ashes clash from December 4-8 before the five-Test series between holders Australia and England moves to Adelaide Oval (December 17-21), the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 4-8).

The last time an Ashes in Australia started away from the Gabba was in 1982 when the historic foes drew at the WACA in Perth.

Australia lost the 1986 opener at the Gabba to Mike Gatting's England but have not lost another Ashes Test at the iconic ground since.

Once Australia's first choice to start a home summer of cricket, the Gabba's stocks have fallen in recent years since Perth Stadium opened in 2017 and following Adelaide Oval's redevelopment a decade ago.

The Gabba's future is up in the air, with no Test scheduled in the 2026-27 home summer and a planned redevelopment for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics scrapped over cost concerns.

Australia have won the last eight Ashes Tests in Perth, though 2025 will be the first time the teams have played at the new stadium in Burswood. Adelaide Oval, meanwhile, will host its first daytime Ashes Test since 2013 when fast bowler Mitchell Johnson took 7-40 in the first innings to help the hosts claim a 218-run win. "There has already been enormous interest from fans around the world and all over Australia wanting to see Australia's and England's men's teams engage in the next instalment of the Game's oldest rivalry," Cricket Australia executive Joel Morrison said at a launch for the schedule in Perth on Wednesday. Australia have won 13 and drawn two out of the 15 Ashes Tests on home soil since England's win in Sydney in 2011.

Australia won the last home series 4-0 in 2021-22 and retained the urn last year with a 2-2 draw in England.