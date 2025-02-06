From Dubai's social scene to the fairways, Leena Pawani’s journey into golf

Leena is focused on elevating her game. - Supplied photo

For years, Leena Pawani thrived in Dubai’s social scene, her business keeping her constantly engaged with events and gatherings. But when the world slowed down during the Covid-19 pandemic, she discovered a new passion—one that would soon transform her life. Golf.

“It just got into my DNA,” Leena says, reflecting on how she fell in love with the game. “I used to be a big-time socialite in Dubai, but during Covid, when you couldn’t socialize as much, I found refuge in golf. I was done with the parties—I was searching for something else, and I found it in the game and the beauty of the golf course.”

What started as a way to escape the confines of the lockdown quickly turned into an all-consuming passion for golf. Leena embraced the sport with an intensity that surprised even her. “I want to get better and better. I want to be noticed for my skills,” she says.

Leena stays tournament-ready with regular gym workouts. - Supplied photo

Leena initially played alone, using the game as a way to carve out her own space. But the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) changed that.

“I was like a solo golfer. I never played in groups before,” she admits. “But then I got recruited for the UGC, and suddenly, I had this whole new circle of amazing friends. It was so amazing. We even travelled to Phuket together. It was such a rewarding experience. And that’s thanks to the UGC.”

This year, she’s competing for the Three Comma Masters, and on Friday, for Round 2 at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course, she’ll be teaming up with Veneet (Mohand) in a better ball format. The team is owned by Anmol Budhraja while Veneet is the mentor.

“I’m looking forward to it! Vineet plays off an index of two, and I’m at 22, so I hope to contribute to him and the team,” she says. “I play certain holes very well, and hopefully, we can put together a strong performance.”

Leena advocates for greater inclusion of women in the UGC." – Supplied photo

It is mandatory for each team in the UGC to field two women players in every round, but Leena sees a need for greater female participation in the sport.

“I think there should be more women players in each team,” she says. “We bring a lot of colour and energy, and we’re just as competitive as the guys. So why not grow the game among women and girls.”

Team competitions, she says, were an entirely new experience until she found the UGC, or rather the UGC found her.