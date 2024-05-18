E-Paper

From handcuffs to six irons: Scheffler's mental strength helps him stay in contention at USPGA after brief arrest

Top players can compartmentalize their lives, shut out all other outside distractions and can just focus on their game, says renowned golf coach Peter Cowen

By KT Golf

Scottie Scheffler had a second-round five under par 66 to be nine under and in tied fourth.-USA TODAY Sports
Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 10:00 AM

“I have never ever in my golfing career seen anything like it,” said renowned golf coach Peter Cowen about the shocking incidents ahead of day two’s play in the USPGA Championship at Valhalla, Louisville, Kentucky on Friday.

“The scenes early in the day was obviously chaotic and all our thoughts go to the individual who so sadly lost his life in the separate incident,” said Cowen


The man in the news, Scottie Scheffler, who in an unrelated incident was arrested for violating traffic protocols and then released by the police, fired a remarkable second-round five under par 66 to be nine under and in tied fourth.

Fans watch as rooks Koepka takes a shot during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. - USA TODAY Sports
“It just shows the mental strength of the top golfers when they can shoot such great golf scores after what had happened to him earlier in the day,” said Cowen.


“That is the strength of the top players, they can compartmentalize their lives. It is a great example that you can shut out all other outside distractions and can just focus on your golf game.”

The second round was not completed due to the morning delay – with the cut falling at a likely one under par 141. As many as 70 players and ties make the cut – unlike PGA Tour events which has a 65 and ties cut.

“Of my players Brooks Koepka had a seven birdie 68 that puts him at tied 11th and well placed on seven under, five back of leader Xander Schauffele,” said Cowen.

Dubai-resident Thomas Detry of Belgium plays his shot from the fifth tee during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. - AFP
Joaquin Niemann (Chile) also shot a 68 to make the cut, probably on the mark while Tommy Fleetwood had rounds of 72 and 69 to be also on the cut line.

Those looking to miss the cut include: Matt Fitzpatrick (142), Jon Rahm (142), Ludvig Aberg (142), Adrian Meronk (143) and Tiger Woods (149).

A strong leaderboard is set up for the weekend and a classic Major’s Sunday afternoon on the back nine looking likely.

A few of the likely contenders are just out of touch but with 36 holes still to go – there are a lot of players in the mix, including Rory McIlroy on five under and home player Justin Thomas, one shot better.

A special mention must be made of Dubai resident Thomas Detry – with rounds of 66 and 67 to be in tied fourth.

A bogey free second round with two birdies and an eagle sees the 71st Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Belgian player right where he wants to be – with just two wins to his name to date, one on the Challenge Tour in 2016 and the other with Thomas Pieters in the World Cup of Golf in 2018.

Surely a win is just around the corner for the 31 year old – who has so much talent. A first win in a Major would be a bit special. but perhaps not a surprise for the number 42 in the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings who has three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season.

The golf course, with its soft greens has been a surprising birdie fest and with no real winds forecast over the weekend, good scoring is expected to continue.

It is a must watch – with so much on the line for so many.

