French Open: Jabeur trumps over Fernandez as quest for history gathers pace

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts during her third round match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez - Reuters

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 8:54 PM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 9:00 PM

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur continued her latest bid to become the first Arab and African woman to claim a Grand Slam title with a tough 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Canadian-Filipino Leylah Fernandez that put her into the French Open fourth round on Friday.

Tunisian Jabeur has come within touching distance of Grand Slam glory in the past, reaching the last two Wimbledon finals and the 2022 U.S. Open title clash but the 29-year-old has not been able to cross the finish line.

A third-round meeting with fellow former Flushing Meadows runner-up Fernandez represented a tricky challenge and the pair exchanged breaks midway through the opening set before Jabeur took control of the contest on serve.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez made Tunisia's Ons Jabeur work hard for victory. - Reuters

With limited success when she peppered the Suzanne Lenglen surface with her trademark drop shots against quick-moving 31st seed Fernandez, Jabeur quickly found herself trailing 3-1 in the second set.

"Everybody knows Leylah, she plays very well. She's a very aggressive player," said Jabeur. "I knew that I had to finish the match before the third set and I won some points at the right moments. It was a bit tough on serve but I'm very happy to win."

Jabeur, a quarter-finalist here last year, took the next two games to go level, before saving a set point in a five-deuce game and eventually completed the victory with an ice-cool show in the tie break.

Up next for Jabeur is unseeded Dane Clara Tauson, who stunned former runner-up Sofia Kenin 6-2 7-5.

Highlights of Day 6 at Flushing Medows

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Spain's Rebeka Masarova. - AFP

Easy for Vondrousova

Wimbledon champion and Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova brushed aside French wildcard Chloe Paquet 6-1 6-3 to reach the fourth round where she will face Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

Paquet, 29, was the only wildcard entrant in the women's singles tournament who progressed beyond the first round.

Sinner wins, but Rublev falls

Australian Open champion and Italian second seed Jannik Sinner beat Russia's Pavel Kotov 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the fourth round, as matches on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu resumed after rain subsided.

However, sixth seed Andrey Rublev suffered a 7-6(6) 6-2 6-4 third-round defeat to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi with the frustrated Russian slamming his racket to the ground, kicking his bench and shouting at himself during an error-filled performance.

Rublev is the second seeded player to lose to the 23-year-old Italian, with Arnaldi knocking out 29th seed Arthur Fils in the first round.

Serbia's Olga Danilovic plays a backhand return to Croatia's Donna Vekic . - AFP

Qualifier Danilovic stuns Vekic

Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic overcame a first-set bagel to defeat Croat Donna Vekic 0-6 7-5 7-6(8) in a nail-biting encounter that lasted three hours and eight minutes to advance to the last 16. Vekic served for the match twice in the final set but Danilovic's resilience led to a thrilling tiebreak triumph.

"I don't know what to say I have no word, thank you for supporting me in this match," Danilovic said. "I am enjoying my time here but I don't even know how I won this match I was down so many times."