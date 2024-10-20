Francis Ngannou knocks out Renan Ferreira in Saudi Arabia after two-year MMA hiatus

2024 PFL Superfights PPV: Battle of the Giants at the Mayadeen Theatre in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

In a much-awaited return to the MMA cage, Francis Ngannou delivered a breathtaking first-round knockout victory over Renan Ferreira, marking his highly anticipated debut in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The highly anticipated matchup took place at PFL Super Fights' 'Battle of the Giants' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 19, marking Ngannou's first MMA bout in over two years—and what a comeback it was.

Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion (17-0-0), stepped into the SmartCage with the same raw power and precision that earned him his 'Predator' nickname.

Facing off against the towering 6-foot-8 Ferreira, the 2023 PFL Heavyweight Champion, the odds seemed stacked for a close battle. However, Ngannou had other plans

From the first bell, it was clear that the time away had only sharpened Ngannou's skills. The fight kicked off with heavy leg kicks, but Ngannou quickly secured the first takedown and gained the upper hand.

His signature explosiveness was on full display as he delivered heavy blows, keeping Ferreira on the defensive. The Brazilian fighter, known as 'Problema', tried to use his reach and height advantage, but Ngannou’s relentless pressure and calculated strikes left little room for Ferreira to breathe.

After battling it out, he unleashed a flurry of powerful punches that ultimately knocked Ferreira unconscious.

Overcome with emotion, Ngannou dedicated his iconic victory to his late son, Kobe, who passed away at 15 months old.

For the heavyweight title champion, this wasn’t just another win—it was a statement he had been itching to make. "I think my fight is not a return to MMA because I never left, but it’s a big night for me to make a statement, to discover myself, and to prove [to the world] what I’m made of," said the heavyweight champ at a pre-fight event.

After two years away from the sport, many questioned whether he would still be the dominant force that once reigned over the UFC heavyweight division. But Ngannou answered those doubts with an emphatic display of power, skill, and never-back-down spirit.

Ferreira, who came into the fight riding a wave of momentum as the reigning PFL heavyweight champion, also acknowledged Ngannou’s superior skill.

The 34-year-old Brazilian claimed the PFL Heavyweight Championship last November with a victory over Denis Goltsov and followed it up with a first-round knockout of Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader in a cross-promotion bout in February, earlier this year. This victory sets the stage for Ngannou's continued dominance in the PFL, with fans eagerly speculating about what's next for the Cameroonian powerhouse. While his return to MMA was long awaited, it's clear that Ngannou isn't done yet—he's only getting started.