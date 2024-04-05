UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Formula One: Mercedes not ruling out bid for 'phenomenal' Vettel, Wolff says

The Mercedes team principal said he had a shortlist of drivers in mind but a decision was not imminent

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. - AP File
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. - AP File

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 11:20 PM

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday he would not rule out recruiting retired Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.

Vettel, 36, has said he was potentially in the market for a 2025 comeback and was talking to Wolff and others. Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari, said on Thursday the German driver would be an amazing option for the German manufacturer.


"Sebastian is someone that you can never discount," Wolff told reporters, when asked whether he would be interested in the four-time world champion.

"I think his track record is phenomenal. And sometimes maybe taking a break is also good to re-evaluate what's important for you and refine your motivation."


While Wolff said he had a shortlist of drivers in mind, a decision was not imminent.

"At that stage, I think it's much too early for us to commit to a driver, whether very young or whether very experienced ... the next few months will give us more clues."

ALSO READ


More news from Sports