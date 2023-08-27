UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Former Olympian Alexandra Paul killed in car crash at 31, Skate Canada says

Her baby, who was in the car as well, was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries

By AP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 7:32 PM

Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week, according to Skate Canada. She was 31.

Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 in Melancthon Township and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.

The baby was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian championship medals and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

She retired from competitive skating in 2016.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports