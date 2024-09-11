Former NBA star Davis Bertans joins Dubai Basketball

Davis Bertans (9) of the Charlotte Hornets passes the ball against Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. — AFP file

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

Dubai Basketball has announced the signing of former NBA star Davis Bertans ahead of their historic season in Europe’s ABA League with match tickets for their opening game on September 22 now on sale.

The Latvian forward, who last played for Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-24 season, joins Dubai Basketball, the newly-established professional sports franchise, which will become the first UAE team to compete in a major European league.

The team open their competitive campaign at Coca-Cola Arena against reigning league champions Red Star, marking the start of a historic season with Dubai Basketball bringing together players from across the world including the United States, the Philippines, and many of Europe’s Balkan nations.

Bertans’ move to Dubai means he ends his eight-year stay in the NBA after stints with San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

During his career, he has won three Serbian league titles, one Serbian Cup and the Slovenian Cup. He completes the roster for the upcoming season and will be part of the squad that will travel to Sarajevo in Bosnia this weekend for a friendly tournament before returning to Dubai to resume their preparations.

“It’s a great feeling to join Dubai Basketball in their first-ever season. The roster that has been put together is very competitive and it’s a club that has great ambitions for the future. It’s a new challenge for me but one that I’m really excited about and can’t wait to play in front of our fans later this month," the 31-year-old said.

Jurica Golemac, head coach of Dubai Basketball, is delighted to see Bertans in his team.

“Davis Bertans clearly brings exceptional basketball talent to the table as an 8-season NBA player with substantial European experience. His arrival underscores the commitment and ambition of our project while also greatly enhancing the credibility of our newly established franchise,” Golemac said.

“We have had a very positive pre-season campaign to date, and even though the squad has only been together a short time I have been impressed with how quickly they have gelled and become a team with real talent and potential."