Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera released on parole after 2 years in prison

Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera was released from jail on parole on Friday after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.
Judge Cristóbal Laje Ros of Cordoba province — 800 kilometers north of Buenos Aires (500 miles) — released the golfer after psychological tests on the 53-year-old Cabrera.
'I just want to go home, be with my family and start a new phase of my life," the golfer told Golf Digest, through his manager Manuel Tagle.
“Cabrera has internalized the damaging mistakes he made. He regrets it," the judge told a local television station. “He will return to his home with his family.”
Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open champion and 2009 Masters winner, was sentenced in July 2021 to two years in prison for threats and harassment of Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.
In November 2022, he was also on trial for threats and harassment against Micaela Escudero, another of his ex-girlfriends. Cabrera pleaded guilty, the court made the two sentences concurrent and gave him three years and 10 months in prison.
Torres Mana and Escudero said Cabrera deserved to be released on parole, Ros said.
During the investigation, Cabrera travelled to the United States in 2020 without informing local authorities, which led Cordoba province to seek his arrest internationally.
The golfer came to Brazil, where he was arrested in January 2021 and then extradited to Argentina.
