Former Kiwi all-rounder Anderson to represent USA in T20 World Cup

The Cameroonian is the first ever refugee boxer in the team's short history to have qualified for the Games purely through her ability
Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named to the United States squad for the T20 World Cup in June, USA Cricket has announced.
Anderson was part of the New Zealand team who lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2015 and also played two T20 World Cups for them.
The 33-year-old last played for New Zealand in 2018 and debuted for his adopted country in the home T20 series against Canada last month.
The tournament co-hosts have retained wicketkeeper-batter Monank Patel as captain of the 15-member squad.
The same team will play three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh in Houston before taking on Canada in the June 1 World Cup opener in Dallas.
USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Kim Coghill)
The Bedfordshire-based Hatters remain in the Premier League's relegation zone after Friday's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road
The Dutch ace beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take pole position for the sprint race
Mumbai Indians suffered a 24-run defeat to be eliminated from playoffs contention
Ireland defeated Netherlands to top group stage and earn a slot against Scotland
The former security guard set for international debut after famously taking the wicket of Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket in January
The two-time Grand Slam champion, who won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year, turns 21 on Sunday
Fireballs and Smash tied for the lead in the team event at the $25 million 54 hole tournament