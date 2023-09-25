Messi looking for baby number 4? Football superstar's interview sets Internet abuzz

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has said that he and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, might want to welcome another member into the family. Messi, who has three sons, moved to Miami after joining Inter Miami football club in mid-July.

In an interview with the streaming YouTube channel Olga, Lionel Messi shed light on his daily routine after arriving at the new club and spoke about his family. When asked by the host, Argentinian comedian Migue Granados, if he would like to have another child, Messi said, “We’re not trying, but I don’t know. We’ll see if a baby girl arrives”.

Messi said he finishes training at 1 pm and then goes home to have lunch with his wife. “I take a nap and we watch TV or movies,” the 36-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner added.

Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo share three sons together – Ciro, 5, Mateo, 7, and Thiago,10.

The Argentine footballer shared that his kids go to sleep at 9 pm “allowing me and Antonela to relax a bit. We have an early dinner and then we watch TV”. Messi also highlighted that he often spends a lot of time on his phone but refrains from leaving any like or comment because “afterwards someone posts it and then it’s everywhere”.

Messi also talked about his three sons. He said they have different personalities. He said the oldest one, Thiago, is very close to his mother and “when he comes on the field to play, he doesn’t look at you.”

Messi added that Mateo greets the crowd and applauds when he arrives while the youngest one, Ciro, is “more reserved” and does not talk about himself.

The soccer star then praised his wife for being a “great mother”.

