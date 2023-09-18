Watch: Messi catches son's U12 Inter Miami football match, victory over rivals

Photo: AFP file

Football legend Lionel Messi is currently living it up in the United States with Inter Miami. The 2022 World Cup winner moved to the US earlier this year, drawing curtains on his prolific 18-year-long career in European football, winning several titles.

His family has also moved to the US, and while the Argentina captain is said to be in the final stages of his career, his son, Thiago, is just starting out by joining Inter Miami's U12 team.

Roughly three weeks after he joined the Inter Miami academy, Thiago was seen in action on Sunday in a friendly against Weston FC.

Inter Miami CF Academy posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing Thiago helping his team register a 2-0 victory over their rivals.

Fans reacted to the clip, wishing Messi's son the best for his future.

"All the best for Thiago," read a comment.

In another video shared on X, Messi was seen relaxing with his two other sons — Mateo and Ciro — waiting for Thiago to take to the field.

This wasn't the first time Messi was seen spending quality time with his family near the field. Another short video showing Mateo and Ciro went viral a few days ago.

"Leo Messi with Mateo and future hurdles winner Ciro," read the post.

The 36-year-old has had a brilliant start to his Major League Soccer (MLS) career in the US. Messi scored in his debut match against Cruz Azul FC in July. A match-winning freekick in the 94th minute saw his side reach the next stage.

Just last month, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner led his side to a maiden Leagues Cup victory. He was recently part of the national side that took on Ecuador in a World Cup 2026 qualifier. Whether Messi will be a part of the La Albiceleste in 2026 when they go out to defend their title in the US, Canada and Mexico remains to be seen.

