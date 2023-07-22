Watch: Lionel Messi's last-second freekick goal on American debut

Jonas Vingegaard stayed safe in the bunch to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey and hold a 7:35 sec lead over UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar.
Lionel Messi scored on a brilliant free kick deep into second-half stoppage time to put an exclamation point on his Inter Miami debut and lift his new team to a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in both teams' Leagues Cup opener on Friday.
Miami — which brought Messi off the bench because he's only had three full training sessions with the team so far — was outplayed at times by the Mexican visitors in the match at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
And even the Argentinian superstar who won the World Cup only months ago and captured the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player on seven occasions, had only scattered chances.
But after earning the foul himself about seven yards beyond the penalty area, Messi delivered an excellent, left-footed free kick that beat the defensive wall and goalkeeper Andres Gudino to the top left corner.
That sent a sold-out crowd that included the NBA's LeBron James, tennis' Serena Williams and media personality Kim Kardashian into celebration.
Record-breaking opener's 29th ton also saw him eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 75 international centuries
South African great says he was no fan of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit'S team aspect or its 54-hole, no-cut format
This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game
WBA, IBF and WBO world champion impressed club officials when he came on as a substitute in a friendly last year
"Women in Motion" campaign launched ahead of team's highly-anticipated participation in Tour de France Femmes 2023
Opening batsman's run of low scores had led many to question his place in England's XI ahead of their five-match encounter with Ashes-holders Australia
Opening game of the new Leagues Cup — which pits MLS and Liga MX teams together in a tournament format — may come too soon for the World Cup champion