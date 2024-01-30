Uzbekistan beat Thailand to move into Asian Cup quarterfinals

First-round leader Seldon falters over final four holes to finish runner-up
Uzbekistan beat Thailand 2-1 in their Asian Cup last-16 tie with a second-half winner from Abbosbek Fayzullayev at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday to set up a quarterfinal clash with hosts and defending champions Qatar.
Thailand were looking to beat Uzbekistan for the first time since 2007 but the central Asian nation scored two stellar goals to deny Masatada Ishii's side.
Uzbekistan took the lead in the first half when Diyor Holmatov lobbed a cross-field ball into the box to Azizbek Turgunboev, who expertly controlled the pass with his chest before volleying it past Patiwat Khammai in Thailand's goal.
But Thailand equalised just before the hour mark when Supachok Sarachat pulled the trigger from more than 25 yards out, with his low shot curling past Uzbekistan keeper Utkir Yusupov who did not react in time to make the save.
However, Uzbekistan restored their lead seven minutes later through Abbosbek Fayzullaev when the winger quickly turned his defender and fired from the edge of the box, directing a low shot that squeezed past the keeper and into the net.
Uzbekistan will be looking to reach the semifinals for only the second time when they take on Qatar on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.
ALSO READ:
First-round leader Seldon falters over final four holes to finish runner-up
‘I played some nice golf coming in and holed the right putts at the right time,' said the Dane
Anfield's faithful serenaded exiting Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine'
Italian becomes the youngest player to win the Melbourne men's title since Novak Djokovic in 2008, earns praise from Italian PM
The bowler took seven wickets as the tourists won a Test Down Under for the first time since 1997
The tourists bounced back from a 190-run first-innings deficit to claim a 28-run victory in Hyderabad
UGC Tournament Director D’Souza believes the initiative will enhance the corporate golf scene in Dubai
The left-arm fast bowler got the golden opportunity to interact with the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on the sidelines of the DP World ILT20 Season 2