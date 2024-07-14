Uruguay take third place at Copa America but Bielsa far from satisfied

Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet celebrates with teammates after winning the penalty shootout. — Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:59 AM

Uruguay needed a late equaliser and penalties to beat Canada in Saturday's Copa America third-place playoff match, with coach Marcelo Bielsa saying the South American side had performed well below their level.

Canada made several changes to their lineup for the match and looked the fresher side as they caused Uruguay a number of problems.

Uruguay, ranked 14th in the world, were on the verge of a shock defeat to the 48th-ranked Copa America debutants before Luis Suarez scored a stoppage-time goal to force a penalty shootout, which Bielsa's side won 4-3.

"It wasn't a great performance. The draw, at best, was barely deserved. I think that the opponent head coach's decision to prioritise physical aptitude instead of usual starters was more successful," Bielsa told reporters.

"I went with the usual starters in spite of them being weary. There were ups and downs. The chances created by both teams were even, but in all truth, we didn't play well.

"Regarding this third place, I do think Uruguay is one of the three best teams of this tournament. Even if this tournament came after long seasons and the tiredness affects players, I thought that given our roster, we could have played a bit better than what we showed."

Bielsa's counterpart Jesse Marsch, who took charge of Canada in May, said he was proud of the progress the team had made in a short period, adding: "The players are disappointed in the way that we gave the match away.

"But I was very positive with them. We've been together for a little over six weeks. We came into this match, put some new players on the pitch, played for me against one of the best teams in the world, and dominated the match.