Ukraine out of Euro 2024 after Belgium draw

Ukraine's Heorhiy Sudakov looks dejected after the match. — Reuters

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 10:35 PM

Belgium qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, who exited the tournament despite all four teams in Group E finishing level on four points.

Romania took top spot ahead of Belgium after scoring more goals in the group following their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who also go through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Belgium supporters reacted furiously at the final whistle in Stuttgart, with captain Kevin De Bruyne appearing to tell his team-mates not to go over to acknowledge them as the whistles and jeers grew louder.

They will play France in the next round and have landed themselves on the tougher side of the draw which also features hosts Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Ukraine's brave run came to an agonising end as they became the first team since the tournament increased to 24 teams not to progress with four points.

It had been the first time ever at the European Championship all four teams in the same group had gone into the final round of games locked on the same number of points.

Leandro Trossard replaced the suspended Dodi Lukebakio for Belgium, wearing their kit which pays to the comic book hero Tintin, with pale blue shirts, brown shirts and white socks.

Ukraine were without wingers Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov because of injury, switching to three at the back with Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping out and Roman Yaremchuk starting after scoring the winner as a substitute against Slovakia.

Ukrainian fans unveiled a banner displaying the portrait of a 21-year-old soldier who died in battle last month, an image generated by artificial intelligence using the photos of 182 football fans also killed in combat.

"Peace has a price. Thousands of football fans have been killed in the war since February 2022," read an accompanying message, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started two years ago.

Romelu Lukaku, who had three goals ruled out in his team's first two games of the tournament, scuffed straight at Anatoliy Trubin when well placed after a slick through ball from De Bruyne.

Yaremchuk tested Koen Casteels and he might have given his team the lead if Artem Dovbyk had found him in the area after getting the better of Arthur Theate.