UAE Pro League: Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Wahda in nine-goal thriller

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:10 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:11 PM

Shabab Al Ahli secured a dramatic 5-4 win over Al Wahda in an unforgettable UAE Pro League game on Sunday night.

The nine-goal thriller saw Shabab Al Ahli extend their winning streak to three matches, giving them nine points and a temporary lead at the top of the table. Al Wahda, despite a spirited effort, remain at six points after the heart-stopping encounter.

The game started with a bang as Omar Khribin gave Al Wahda an early lead with a header just two minutes and 22 seconds in, marking the second-fastest goal in their head-to-head history, only behind Ismaeil Matar’s 2:16 goal in 2008.

Shabab Al Ahli responded swiftly, turning the game on its head with two quick goals. Sardar Azmoun equalised in the seventh minute with a rapid counter-attack, and six minutes later, Yuri Cesar slotted home to put Shabab Al Ahli 2-1 up by the 13th minute.

Omar Khribin brought Al Wahda level again with a powerful shot from inside the box in the 33rd minute. Khribin’s influence was undeniable, as he had now scored Al Wahda’s last three goals against Shabab Al Ahli in the UAE Pro League.

Just before half-time, Azmoun struck again for Shabab Al Ahli, putting them back in front with a low-driven shot in stoppage time (45+3).

Al Wahda kept pressing, and Khribin completed his hat trick in the 81st minute with a sharp finish from a cross, making it 3-3. The match seemed poised for a thrilling finish.