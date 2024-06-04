UAE President welcomes Al Wasl club to celebrate President's Cup and Pro League titles

The President Sheikh Mohamed with members of the Al Wasl Club team. — WAM

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 11:21 PM

The President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday welcomed the Al Wasl Football Club at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, celebrating their victory in the President's Cup for the third time and the ADNOC Pro League Championship for the 2023-2024 season, marking the eighth time in the club's history.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the players, the team's coach, the administrative and technical staff, and all the club's supporters for their efforts throughout the season, which culminated in these achievements.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his appreciation to all the teams that participated in the league and the President's Cup, praising their performance and high level of sportsmanship and competitiveness, which enhance football in the UAE and contribute to its sporting record on the local, regional, and global levels.