UAE beat Qatar 5-0 to keep 2026 World Cup hopes alive

UAE's Fabio Lima (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Qatar at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. — AFP

Fabio Lima delivered a stunning performance, scoring four goals as the UAE beat Qatar 5-0 at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The Brazil-born striker was unstoppable as he completed his hat trick in the first half before adding another one in the 56th minute of the match.

Yahya Al Ghassani capped a fine performance for the home team by scoring the fifth goal in the 73rd minute.

This was the UAE’s second straight win following their 3-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan on November 14.

The emphatic victory helped The Whites hold on to the third spot in Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers with 10 points from six matches.

Iran (16 points) and Uzbekistan (13 points) are currently occupying the top two positions in the group.

The top two teams in the group will earn direct berths at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Asia has eight direct slots for the next Fifa World Cup which will be a 48-team tournament.

Eighteen teams have been divided into three groups of six each in the third round of the Asian qualifiers.

The UAE have been drawn in Group A with Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and North Korea.

South Korea, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait will compete in Group B while Group C features Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China and Indonesia.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the World Cup. The third and fourth-placed teams in each group will then compete in the six-team fourth round of qualifiers. The six teams in the fourth round will be divided into two groups of three teams. The winners of each group will earn the last two direct slots for the World Cup, while the two runners-up teams will be locked in a playoff battle. The winner of the Asian playoff will then advance to an inter-confederation playoff tournament featuring five other teams for the final two slots in the World Cup. The UAE haven't qualified for the World Cup since their maiden appearance at the global showpiece in 1990.