Tottenham target fourth, Luton host Forest in relegation dogfight

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson (left) celebrates scoring against Aston Villa on Sunday. — AP

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 6:35 PM

Tottenham Hotspur can leapfrog Aston Villa into a Champions League qualifying spot with a Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while at the other end of the table Luton Town host Nottingham Forest in a relegation battle.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side, who have lost once in their last eight league games, are two points behind fourth-placed Villa in fifth on 53 points and have a game in hand over the Midlands side after thumping them 4-0 away last weekend.

Villa could have moved eight points clear but instead Tottenham are breathing down their necks and can move into fourth sport until Sunday at least after a rout that manager Unai Emery called "a very bad day in the office."

Mid-table Fulham meanwhile will look to bounce back after their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday that ended a run of two straight league victories, although they have just two wins in their last 11 home meetings with Spurs.

Villa play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday in the last Premier League game before the international break.

Emery's side have had mixed results since mid-December, with six victories over bottom-half teams but four defeats against top-half sides by a combined score of 12-4.

David Moyes' West Ham are seventh with 43 points, four behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

None of the league's front-runners Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are in Premier League action this weekend - with the latter pair playing their FA Cup quarter-final ties.

Luton Town must pick themselves up ahead of their crunch game on Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest after giving up a three-goal lead in a 4-3 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Both teams are battling against relegation and desperately need a win this weekend with Forest in 17th and three points above 18th-placed Luton who are in the drop zone.

"Huge game on Saturday," Luton manager Rob Edwards said. "Losing is difficult anyway but in that manner it does hurt but if we can't pick ourselves up for a huge Premier League game then there's something wrong."

The relegation dogfight has heated up since Everton had their points deduction reduced, with five points separating 15th-placed Brentford from third-bottom Luton.

On Saturday, Brentford travel to 19th-placed Burnley, who have 14 points after just three wins this season and are above bottom side Sheffield United only on goal difference.