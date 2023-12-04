Spurs snatch point at Man City after Liverpool drama

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski headed a dramatic late equaliser in a six-goal thriller at Manchester City on Sunday after Liverpool staged a sensational comeback on a breathless afternoon in the Premier League.

High-flying Aston Villa scored in the 90th minute to draw 2-2 at Bournemouth while 10-man Chelsea shrugged off a red card for captain Conor Gallagher to edge Brighton 3-2 on a day when 24 goals were scored in five matches.

Pep Guardiola's champions led 2-1 at the break thanks to a Phil Foden goal after Spurs captain Son Heung-min had scored at both ends, but Giovani Lo Celso's superb strike made it 2-2.

Substitute Jack Grealish looked to have secured City's first Premier League win in three games when he struck in the 81st minute but the visitors refused to lie down and Sweden international Kulusevski rose to power home from Brennan Johnson's cross, stunning the Etihad crowd.

The game ended in controversy after play was initially allowed to go on after Erling Haaland was fouled as he played Grealish in on goal before it was then called back.

Sunday's results mean Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the table, with Liverpool second and City in third.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed the "massive effort" from his men, who stopped the rot after three straight defeats.

"It would have been very easy to get blown away but I thought they showed great character and it is important they get a reward," the Australian told the BBC. "A point is a good reward."

Guardiola rued his side's inability to finish off their opponents but said they remained hungry for a fourth straight Premier League title.

"We continued playing a good level again today," he said. "Unfortunately against Liverpool as well this happens.

"This was a moment where we get to see the team, how they react, how we step forward. It was a top performance again against a top, top team."

Earlier, Liverpool appeared set for their first home defeat in the Premier League since October 2022 when they trailed 3-2 to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's goal in the 80th minute.

But they turned the tables in dramatic fashion through Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who struck in the 87th and 88th minutes for a 4-3 win.

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring their fourth goal. — AFP

It was the latest Liverpool have ever fallen behind in a Premier League match that they went on to win.

"We played an incredible game until we didn't anymore," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"All credit to Fulham, they did really well. Today we scored four worldies and were lucky in the end to win the game, and that tells you everything."

Alexander-Arnold set Liverpool on their way in the 20th minute when his brilliant free-kick clipped the underside of the crossbar and went in off Fulham keeper Bernd Leno for an own goal.

Harry Wilson levelled before Alexis Mac Allister produced a moment of magic to restore the home side's lead, unleashing a rising drive that found the top corner for his first Liverpool goal.

But Fulham equalised through Kenny Tete before half-time and the London side looked set for a sensational victory when substitute De Cordova-Reid nodded home their third with 10 minutes of normal time to go.

However, Liverpool were not finished. Mohamed Salah set up Endo, who found the net from the edge of the box and Alexander-Arnold drove the ball home a minute later, sparking wild scenes at Anfield.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez scores their third goal from the penalty spot. — Reuters

Chelsea recorded just their second Premier League home win of the season against Brighton, despite being reduced to 10 men when leading 2-1 before half-time, with Gallagher picking up a second booking.

Enzo Fernandez scored his second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and Chelsea held on despite a late Joao Pedro goal.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins headed home a cross from Moussa Diaby in the 90th minute to rescue a point for Unai Emery's team against Bournemouth, which kept them in fourth place.

At the London Stadium, Mohammed Kudus put West Ham ahead in the first half, before Odsonne Edouard equalised in the second period to earn a point for Crystal Palace.

