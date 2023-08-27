Spanish soccer federation to hold urgent meeting over kiss scandal

Luis Rubiales. — AFP file

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 7:04 PM

Spain's soccer federation will hold an urgent meeting as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a Fifa suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney, saying the kiss was consensual. Players and a string of coaches on the women's squad are demanding he go, and the government also wants him out.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called regional federations to the "extraordinary and urgent" meeting "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself" following Rubiales' suspension, a RFEF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Global soccer's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday and announced on Saturday he had been suspended for three months from national and international soccer activities pending an investigation.

Rubiales, 46, said he would use the FIFA probe to show his innocence.

Rubiales played mainly in Spain's second division in a career spanning 12 years. When he was elected to lead the RFEF in 2018, he promised to modernise its structure, increase turnover and make the federation more transparent.

The Spanish government cannot fire Rubiales but has strongly denounced his actions and said on Friday it was seeking to get him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal.

The uproar has come in a country where gender issues have become a prominent topic in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is due on Monday to meet representatives of the women's players' union FUTPRO, which represented Hermoso, and the Association of Spanish Footballers to ensure football is a sector "that has decent conditions and spaces free of sexist violence".

Maria Jesus Montero, acting budget minister, said on Sunday Rubiales should not return to leading Spanish soccer.

"A person who lies, who has made a show of not having understood what the fight for equality means in an area as important as sport, cannot have the direction of football in this country in his hands," she said.

Hermoso, who has said she did not consent to the kiss and felt "vulnerable and the victim of an aggression", has been warmly supported by fellow players and many in wider society.

She was applauded by the crowd when she was spotted on a balcony with dignitaries at the Women's Cup final between Atletico Madrid and Milan on Saturday evening. Players at the match held a banner reading: "With you Jennifer Hermoso."

Players from Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave wore wristbands supporting Hermoso during their National Women's Soccer League match in Orlando, Florida, on Friday. Players in Sweden also wore supportive messages on wrist tape on Saturday.

All 23 of Spain's cup-winning squad including Hermoso, as well as dozens of other squad members, said on Friday they would not play internationals while Rubiales remained head of the federation. Their next match is away to Sweden in the Nations League on September 22.

On Saturday, 11 members of the women's team's coaching staff offered their resignations to the RFEF in a statement supporting Hermoso and condemning Rubiales. Coach Jorge Vilda said on Saturday he regretted the "inappropriate behaviour" of Rubiales.

Feminist groups have called a demonstration on Monday in Madrid entitled "With You Jenni". Hundreds of people staged a demonstration on Sunday in Salamanca against Rubiales.

Andres Iniesta, who won the World Cup and Euros with Spain's men's team, added his voice to the chorus of condemnation "as a father of three daughters, as a husband and as a football player", telling his 42.9 million Instagram followers that Rubiales' behaviour was "damaging the image of our country and our football around the world".