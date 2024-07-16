Southgate stands down, who's next for the hot seat?

Gareth Southgate during the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England. — Reuters

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:10 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:11 PM

The search for the next England manager kicked off on Tuesday with plenty of names and no shortage of speculation about who might replace Gareth Southgate in one of the hottest seats in soccer.

Southgate, in charge since 2016, announced his departure less than 48 hours after England's second successive European Championship final defeat, this time a shattering 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

The news came as no great surprise and turned the spotlight immediately to the future, and whether England should look for another homegrown replacement or seek a standout successor from further afield.

"The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible," said Football Association Chief Executive Mark Bullingham in a statement.

"Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.

"We know there will be inevitable speculation, but we won’t be commenting further on our process until we appoint."

The next manager will need broad shoulders to carry the burden of expectation and weight of history with England still seeking a first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

Premier League experience will likely be required, as will the man-management skills of being able to develop and maintain a team spirit and culture while withstanding intense personal criticism.

If as expected the FA go for another Englishman, then Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and current England under-21 coach Lee Carsley look like the immediate frontrunners.

Southgate was also under-21 coach and started out as an interim solution before being getting the job full time, and Carsley could fit into that scenario.

Potter would be available immediately, without a club since being sacked by Chelsea last year, while Howe would likely have to take a pay cut.

"Over the years we've had every different type of manager; the fashionable, international managers, the best English managers, we've had Gareth who's been through the ranks with younger teams," former England defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports television.