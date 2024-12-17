Slot set to rest some Liverpool stars for League Cup clash

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Federico Chiesa during a training session. — Reuters

Arne Slot says he is not surprised that Liverpool are flying on all fronts just months after he replaced Jurgen Klopp as he prepares to rest some stars for their League Cup quarterfinal against Southampton.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and the Champions League, with 19 wins in 23 games in all competitions so far.

Slot said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference that it was "normal for Liverpool to be fighting for every trophy and to be for a long time in every cup".

"This happened last season when this club won this competition," he said. "So I am not surprised that with the quality we have we are competing at this moment for these three trophies, and the fourth one (the FA Cup) is starting in January."

The Dutch manager, short of fit defenders, is set to rotate his players for Wednesday's tie as he plans for a trip to Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

He does not expect forward Diogo Jota, who scored as a substitute on his return from injury against Fulham, will be fit enough to start but Federico Chiesa could get some minutes for the first time since September.

Caoimhin Kelleher will be back in goal, having recently impressed while deputising for Alisson Becker during his lay-off, and defender Kostas Tsimikas is nearing a return.

"I'm aware of the fact that we have only four defenders available and probably the ones that have started a lot of times will not play 90 minutes for sure and maybe not even at all," said Slot.

"So it's going to be either academy players that are going to get playing time or it's going to be players that nobody would expect to see in the last line that are going to play in the last line tomorrow."

Slot must sit in the stands for Wednesday's match on the south coast after collecting a third booking of the season against Fulham.