Sheikh Mansour hails Shabab Al Ahli's Qatar-UAE Super Shield triumph

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and President of Shabab Al Ahli Club, after the team won the inaugural edition of the Qatar-UAE Super Shield.
Shabab Al Ahli rode on a third minute stoppage time winner from Igor Jesus to fight back for a 2-1 victory against Qatar’s Al Duhail at a packed Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Saturday night.
Al Duhail took the lead through a fantastic strike from Philippe Coutinho in the 36th minute. But Luka Milivojevic equalised for the home team in the 55th minute, setting the stage for Jesus’ late heroics.
“The directives and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum enhance the status of Emirati sports in general and the Shabab Al Ahli Club, in particular. We are here to support the achievements of this great club, that has been the champion of the ADNOC Professional League and the UAE Super Cup in the past. This new title will have an even bigger significance as this is the first edition of this brand new tournament,” Sheikh Mansour said.
“The organisation of the Qatar-UAE Super Shield is a confirmation of the extent of cohesion between the people of the UAE and Qatar, along with the keenness of football officials of the two countries to meet and engage in fraternal competitions that raise the level of sports between the two nations while enhancing their position on the regional and continental levels,” he added.
Sheikh Mansour also said Shabab Al Ahli's victory is going to boost the sports sector in the UAE.
“Shabab Al Ahli Club has won many titles, both in individual and team sports over the past few years. This just proves the pedigree of the talent that shines through at this great club," Sheikh Mansour said.
“I am convinced that the development of sports will further scale new heights thanks to the support, care and sound guidance the sector receives from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum along with the efforts of the club’s chairman and the Board of Directors and the overwhelming support of huge army of fans."
