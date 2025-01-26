Schade and Mbeumo score to give Brentford 2-1 win at Palace

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal. — Reuters

Bryan Mbeumo's retaken penalty and Kevin Schade's headed goal gave Brentford a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday as the hosts ended their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League despite Romain Esse's late strike to reduce the deficit.

Palace remained 12th in the table, four points behind 11th-placed Brentford after their first loss in over a month.

The hosts almost led seven minutes in, but Brentford keeper Mark Flekken's one-handed reaction save kept out Jean-Philippe Mateta's powerful effort, while Palace keeper Dean Henderson made a diving save to deny Yoane Wissa in the 21st minute.

Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze had a chance to shoot in the 35th minute, but Nathan Collins dispossessed him with a well-timed sliding block.

Wissa shot wide three minutes later and Mbeumo's shot was blocked by Marc Guehi just before half-time as Palace held off Brentford to go into the break goalless.

The hosts started the second half strong with Eze's free-kick in the 57th minute taking a deflection from Brentford's wall and racing towards the far post, but the ball came off the woodwork.

But Brentford got a penalty soon after, with Maxence Lacroix bringing down Collins. Mbeumo stepped up to the spot, and his left-footed spot-kick came off the post, much to the despair of the travelling Brentford fans.

The VAR, however, came to the visitors' rescue, awarding a retake spotting encroachment from Palace players in the lead-up to the shot.

The Cameroonian forward made no mistake this time, sending Dean Henderson the wrong way to put Brentford ahead in the 66th minute, with the visiting fans chanting, "VAR, oh VAR".