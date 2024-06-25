Saudi-linked Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:05 PM

Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Spain international has won six Champions League titles with Madrid since joining their youth academy in 2001, as well as four LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Reys.

"Real Madrid announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.

"Nacho ends his career at Real Madrid as the captain who lifted the 15th (Champions League trophy) at Wembley, as one of the five players who have won six European Cups in the history of football and with the highest number of titles in the history of our club."

Nacho has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.