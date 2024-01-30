Saudi League: 2018 World Cup runner-up Rakitic joins Al Shabab

Anfield's faithful serenaded exiting Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine'
Former Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has left Sevilla following a second spell at the club ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab, the LaLiga side said on Tuesday.
The player's contract was set to expire at the end of the campaign.
"We have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab Club for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic, who will bring his second spell with us to a close," Sevilla said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Rakitic, who first played for the Spanish club from 2011-2014 following a move from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, returned to Sevilla in September 2020 after six years at Barcelona.
Last year, he helped Sevilla win a record-extending seventh Europa League title, after winning his first in 2013-14 during his first spell with the club.
Rakitic, until now a vice-captain for the team, became the foreigner with the most official matches in Sevilla's history and the only one to have surpassed 300 games with the club (323).
During his time at Barcelona, Rakitic won the Champions League in 2014-15, followed by the Super Cup and a Club World Cup. He was also a four-times LaLiga champion, four-times Spanish Cup winner and won two Spanish Super Cups.
The 35-year-old earned more than 100 caps for Croatia between 2007-2019, helping his country to a runners-up finish at the 2018 World Cup.
ALSO READ:
Anfield's faithful serenaded exiting Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine'
Italian becomes the youngest player to win the Melbourne men's title since Novak Djokovic in 2008, earns praise from Italian PM
The bowler took seven wickets as the tourists won a Test Down Under for the first time since 1997
The tourists bounced back from a 190-run first-innings deficit to claim a 28-run victory in Hyderabad
UGC Tournament Director D’Souza believes the initiative will enhance the corporate golf scene in Dubai
The left-arm fast bowler got the golden opportunity to interact with the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on the sidelines of the DP World ILT20 Season 2
Brighton and Leicester through as Luton show Everton the door
DP World returns to the Kingdom for the first time in 13 years for what promises to be an enticing spectacle both on and off the course